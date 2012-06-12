Dolphins owner Ross wants to change uniform, stadium

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is a fan of bold moves. He's brought in celebrity "owners" to increase the visibility of the team. He's fighting a battle to increase his team's profile despite poor results.
The next changes to the Dolphins organization could be cosmetic. On a conference call with season ticket holders Monday night, one fan said he wanted to see changes to the team's uniform in the wake of the Marlins' change this year.
Ben Volin of the Palm Beach Post points out that the Dolphins logo and colors have essentially remained unchanged since 1966, with a tweak in 1997.
"We're looking at all of that, and I think you'll start seeing some changes along those lines, in those areas," Ross said.
That sort of change wouldn't happen until 2013. Ross also wants to change the gameday experience for fans. He wants the seats in the stadium covered in some way while keeping the field exposed.
After adding Chad Ochocinco and agreeing to do HBO's "Hard Knocks", the Dolphins shouldn't struggle for exposure elsewhere this summer.