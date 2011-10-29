Dolphins owner Ross denies reaching out to Cowher's camp

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has denied a report by NFL Network's Albert Breer that he has reached out to Bill Cowher's agent about making the former Pittsburgh Steelers coach the next head coach in Miami.
"Not true," Ross told the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Friday. "I'm not going to reach out to anyone while Tony (Sparano) is the coach. I hope he wins and stays the coach. Neither I nor anyone involved with me has contacted (Cowher), his agent or anyone around him."
Cowher, who left coaching in 2006 after the Pittsburgh Steelers' win in Super Bowl XL, is currently an analyst at CBS Sports.