Dolphins' Mike Pouncey: Jets' Aaron Maybin 'a joke'

After Rex Ryan and Reggie Bush reopened their early season "hot sauce" debate this week, players from the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are chiming in.
Instant Debate: Gauging the market
The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching. Will the Jets shop Tim Tebow? Which other deals make sense? **More ...**
Jets safety LaRon Landry didn't sound sorry about the knee injury Bush suffered in their Week 3 confrontation. Linebacker Aaron Maybin took it a step further.
"We want to knock (Bush) out, but we're out to do it legally," Maybin told Rich Cimini of ESPN New York.
Dolphins players didn't take kindly to that plan. Partly because they're protective of their team-leading rusher and partly because it's Aaron Maybin.
Maybin is attempting to revive his career with the Jets after flaming out with the Buffalo Bills, who made him the 11th overall pick of the 2009 draft. Maybin failed to record a sack in two seasons with the Bills before catching on with the Jets last season and recording six. He enters Sunday's game against the Dolphins with zero takedowns and just a single tackle.
"I don't even want to talk about (Maybin). He's a joke," Pouncey told Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
"He's not even going to play enough plays to touch Reggie," Pouncey said. "I have to be on punt block to say something to him."
Ouch.
UPDATE: Maybin responded to Pouncey's comments, telling The Associated Press he had "no thoughts, no words" and didn't intend to cause a stir.
"There was no trash talk coming from this side," Maybin said. "Basically, I'll say the same thing I said yesterday: In order for us to beat Miami, we have to stop the run and that means eliminating Reggie Bush. However people wanted to take that out of context, that's fine, but I'm not going to get into it."
Maybin said he wasn't offended by Pouncey's tirade: "Trash talk, it's all for the newspapers. I didn't have any of that for you yesterday. I don't have any today."