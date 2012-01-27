Dolphins' Marshall talks to Flynn about teaming up in Miami

Published: Jan 27, 2012 at 09:41 AM

HONOLULU -- Call it quarterback envy. Call it playful jealousy.

Whatever you call it, Dolphins wide receiver Brandon Marshall has caught a serious case of it during this week's Pro Bowl practices in Hawaii.

Debate: Where will Flynn land?

QB Matt Flynn is due to hit free agency this offseason. Where will Aaron Rodgers' backup end up? Our analysts debate. More ...

"Hey man, listen, I'm out here at the Pro Bowl, and I'm not getting no balls thrown to me!" Marshall joked with NFL.com on Friday. "I need a quarterback. You've got Big Ben throwing to (Mike) Wallace, you've got Philip (Rivers) throwing to (Antonio) Gates and Vincent (Jackson), you've got Andy (Dalton) throwing to A.J. (Green). I'm the only guy out here, man!

"We'd love to have that tandem out here."

And from the sound of it, Marshall thinks he might just know which soon-to-be free agent could be the guy to provide the other end of the combo. The Dolphins wide receiver said he has reached out to Packers quarterback Matt Flynn and talked about the prospect of teaming up with Aaron Rodgers' backup.

"You've got some guys in the draft, but there's not too many guys out there just walking the streets," Marshall said. "Matt is available. ... We've talked. I reached out to him. I get it from Ray Lewis. Around this time of year, players talk to players."

As Marshall noted, it's not tampering for players to talk to players about such possibilities (the team doesn't know he did it, he said). The league confirmed that it's not a violation of any rules.

Marshall also praised the work of quarterback Matt Moore last season, saying he did an "outstanding job" and deserves to compete for the position in training camp. But he also noted that it's clear this team needs to find someone to take the Dolphins to the next level.

"Obviously, Matt had a great year," Marshall said. "You don't want to take anything away from Matt, but I think we really bring in somebody who can compete and make the team better.

"We need someone who is going to grab a hold of our offense, hold everyone accountable and be that leader."

Marshall said he's heard nothing but great things about new coach Joe Philbin, who served as Flynn's offensive coordinator in Green Bay. But Marshall is also waiting anxiously to see who will be his position coach. He has one candidate in mind: D.J. McCarthy, currently the wide receivers coach at LSU. McCarthy was Marshall's coach at Central Florida, and he also has ties to Flynn, who was at LSU with McCarthy.

"The reason why I'm here is Coach McCarthy, so I'd love to see Coach McCarthy get an interview," Marshall said. "Unfortunately, the past six years, I've had a different receivers coach. I haven't had any chemistry with any of them to take me to the next level. I'm looking forward to working with a coach who can fine-tune my game and recognize my weaknesses. Coach McCarthy has proven that."

Follow Jeff Darlington on Twitter @jeffdarlington

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW