Dolphins' Knowshon Moreno might need knee surgery

On Thursday, Gregg Rosenthal discussed how Moreno was being shuffled to the backend of practice rotation.
Friday morning, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Moreno's lack of activity is due to his left knee, which has been bothering him this spring. It was sore yesterday, so the Dolphins had him take it easy -- it is not the knee in which he suffered a torn ACL in 2011.
Rapoport, citing a source who spoke to the player, reported that Moreno's knee did feel better than it had previously, however, arthroscopic surgery is possible. The running back plans to see a doctor in Miami next week to find out.
That medical issue means there is a chance Moreno goes under the knife just weeks before training camp opens.
Moreno signed a one-year $3 million contract with the Dolphins this offseason, $1.25 million guaranteed. They could have ended up buying damaged goods if the running back indeed needs surgery prior to the season.
