Around the League

Presented By

Dolphins' Jonathan Martin wants to return to NFL

Published: Jan 29, 2014 at 11:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jonathan Martin is ready to get back to playing football.

The offensive tackle told Super Bowl-winning coach Tony Dungy repeatedly that he misses the competitiveness of football and the camaraderie of the locker room.

"I'm ready to get back to football," Martin said in an interview that aired Wednesday on NBC Sports Network. "We are here and the Super Bowl is on Sunday. And I just love the competitive aspect of it, so I can't wait to get back to it."

Martin told Dungy that he didn't feel comfortable in the Miami Dolphins locker room and left the team for his "own health." But he didn't raise his concerns to coach Joe Philbin

Martin felt the overdose of vulgarity in the Dolphins' locker room was too much to take.

"It was comments of a racial nature, aggressive, sexual comments related to my sister and my mother," Martin said. "I spoke to my teammates, former teammates in other locker rooms across the NFL and asked, 'Does this stuff go on? Is this normal rookie hazing?' The consensus was this is not normal."

Martin departed the Dolphinsin late October 2013. Shortly afterward, allegations arose regarding teammate Richie Incognito due to a voice mail in which Incognito used a racial slur and threatened violence toward Martin.

Incognito later defended the message, saying he was just trying to shock a friend and didn't mean to hurt Martin.

"I wish I would have had more tools to solve my situation," Martin told Dungy. "I felt trapped, like I didn't have a way to make it right. It came down to a point where, you know, I felt it was best to just remove from myself from the situation."

Here are some other notes from Martin's nearly 25-minute interview:

On whether he talked to the Dolphins:

"I did mention to members of the organization that I was struggling. I had some conversations with my coaches immediately above me. I didn't get into specifics. There is this code of conduct that players have. You're not supposed to 'snitch' on your teammates. I wanted to be friends with these teammates. I didn't see it as my place to go above the heads of leaders of offensive linemen to talk to coaches about my teammates... to go behind their back and go to a coach, I didn't see that as an avenue to me."

Did he talk to head coach Joe Philbin?

"I did not. It was something I didn't feel comfortable sharing, because I wanted to be friends with my teammates. I worked hard to be friends with Richie Incognito and others. I think it's important to build these friendships with teammates. So I turned it back on myself. What did I do wrong to be treated like this?"

On who he felt threatened by

"It was more than one (individual). I think it was the accepted culture. Like I said, I'm a football player, I'm a professional. I don't think there is a place to disrespect people in a professional sport. Offensive linemen are like a brotherhood."

On love of the game:

On reports that he checked into a hospital after leaving the team:

On whether he was friends with Incognito:

"I wanted to be (Richie Incognito's friend). I worked hard to be his friend. We would hang out off the field. I did everything I possibly could to befriend the leaders on the offensive line. Because, like I said, you need to perform as a unit."

"I was a working-based friend. I wanted to be his friend."

"Ya, like I said, I was trying to be his friend, but it was a hard situation. I didn't know what to do."

What type of locker room he is looking for in a potential return

*The latest "Around The League Podcast" breaks down the Media Day stars and reflects on the significance of Super Bowl XLVIII. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW