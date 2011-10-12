Dolphins get box-office boost with Tebow starting for Broncos

The Dolphins had anticipated Tebow's visit even before he was named the Broncos' starter on Tuesday. Back in August, CEO Mike Dee announced the team's curious decision to host a reunion of the University of Florida 2009 national championship team during halftime of the Dolphins-Broncos tilt. This didn't sit well with many local fans who saw it as pandering to a visiting player while at the same time celebrating a Gators team on the home field of the rival Miami Hurricanes.