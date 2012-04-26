Dolphins find QB in Ryan Tannehill through NFL draft

NEW YORK -- They whiffed on Peyton Manning. They gave a half-hearted chase of Matt Flynn. The Miami Dolphins weren't going to let Ryan Tannehill get away.
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has coveted a franchise star behind center, and now he has taken a QB with a top-10 pick in the draft.
The obvious next question: Can Tannehill be that franchise star? A former wide receiver with the Aggies, Tannehill made just made 19 starts at Texas A&M at quarterback. He shot up draft boards based on his workouts, but he's far from a sure thing.
The Dolphins played it coy leading up to the draft, but they obviously had their eye on Tannehill from the start. The Matt Moore/David Garrard tag team never had a chance.
Now Tannehill gets a soft landing in Miami, where he will be paired with offensive coordinator Mike Sherman, the same man who developed him in college.
One thing's for sure: Several hundred fans in attendance at Radio City Music Hall believe the Curse of Dan Marino will live on. An "overrated" chant rang out as Tannehill was greeted by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.