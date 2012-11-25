Dolphins defeat Seahawks on Carpenter's field goal

MIAMI -- Dan Carpenter kicked a 43-yard field goal on the final play Sunday, and the Miami Dolphins scored 17 points in the last 8:08 to rally past the Seattle Seahawks 24-21.
Rookie Ryan Tannehill drove Miami 65 yards in the final 92 seconds to set up the winning kick. He finished completing 18 of 26 passes for 253 yards and a score.
Leon Washington returned a kickoff for a touchdown for the eighth time to tie the NFL career record and put Seattle ahead with eight minutes left. Miami answered with an 80-yard drive capped by Tannehill's 29-yard scoring pass to Charles Clay, making it 21-all.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press