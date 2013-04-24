Dolphins, Chiefs talking Branden Albert trade again

One of the trades that makes too much sense to happen, might actually happen. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins again are talking about a potential trade involving offensive tackle Branden Albert.
The Miami Herald reported Wednesday that the Dolphins want to give Albert a physical. Rapoport previously has reported that the Dolphins know Albert's salary demands, which are expected to top $8 million per season. It sounds like they are willing to pay it.
It's possible the Dolphins will want to see how the draft board unfolds on Thursday night before pulling the trigger. If they can't move up to get the offensive tackle they want in the draft, they will be ready to act fast on Albert.