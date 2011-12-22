Dolphins' Bush will saddle up next to Ripa in morning show

"They asked me if I wanted to do it, and I got an opportunity to do it, and I felt like, 'Why not? " Bush said Tuesday. "Maybe, post-career I can get into TV. We'll see. I've always been a fan of the Regis and Kelly show. Obviously, he's retired now. But I've always been a fan. I felt like this was a great opportunity to go out and kind of step outside the box."