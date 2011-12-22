Dolphins' Bush will saddle up next to Ripa in morning show

Reggie Bush has shown the Dolphins he's worthy of being used as an every-down back. Now he wants to prove doubters wrong in another role in which most assume he'll fail.
Bush is scheduled to join actress Kelly Ripa as a guest host on "Live! with Kelly" on Jan. 9, according to The Miami Herald. Regis Philbin retired from the venerable morning show last month, providing Bush the opportunity to answer awkward questions about ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian on live network television.
"They asked me if I wanted to do it, and I got an opportunity to do it, and I felt like, 'Why not? " Bush said Tuesday. "Maybe, post-career I can get into TV. We'll see. I've always been a fan of the Regis and Kelly show. Obviously, he's retired now. But I've always been a fan. I felt like this was a great opportunity to go out and kind of step outside the box."
Did he really slip a "I've always been a fan of the Regis and Kelly show" in there? Yes. Yes, he did.
Bush will showcase his hard-hitting take on journalism with guests such as Mark Wahlberg, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott.
Hopefully Bush will use this platform to tell Donna Martin how upset he was when her rocker boyfriend pushed her down those stairs on "90210." That was some serious weak sauce.