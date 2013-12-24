 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the League

Presented By

Does Mike Munchak have support of Titans GM?

Published: Dec 24, 2013 at 12:59 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Mike Munchak's future with the Titans boils down to how Tennessee's new president and CEO feels about the product his coach has put on the field.

Tommy Smith's decision next week also will depend on the input of general manager Ruston Webster, who is presumed to be safe after working alongside Munchak since 2011 to produce an underwhelming 21-26 record.

"I think there would be a discussion on 'Does (Webster) see it the same way I do?'" Munchak said this week, per The Tennessean. "I am sure not everything would be on the same page, but that's pretty much impossible on trying to figure out how to do it among coaches and players and other things you have to do. But I don't know why we'd be far off."

Munchak has been with the Titans since he was drafted by the organization -- then the Houston Oilers -- back in 1982. Despite 32 seasons with the team, he's dealing with a group of in-house decision-makers feeling a "lot of dissatisfaction," per NFL Media columnist Michael Silver.

The playoff picture

NFL-131103-IA.jpg

How would your team's prospects look if the season ended today? See where each team stands in the playoff picture midway through the season. **More ...**

An ESPN report also has Munchak potentially linked to the Penn State job if Bill O'Brien is lured away by the NFL. Smith has promised to take a deep look both at the organization and a coach who's gone just 2-20 against winning teams during his tenure.

"I obviously feel very good about the future -- not very good about right now," Munchak said. "... (But) I think there's a lot less to do, and I think if we do the right things, this team is going to be very good next year."

Asked if he likes his chances of sticking around, Munchak sounded like a guy whose fate will be controlled by other men, saying: "If we are all on the same page, we go for it. And if not, then obviously there's changes made."

In short, stay tuned in Tennessee.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" broke down every Week 16 game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.