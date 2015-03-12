Does DeMarco Murray joining Eagles shift NFC East balance of power?

Published: Mar 12, 2015 at 12:47 PM

DeMarco Murray has agreed to a five-year contract to join the Philadelphia Eagles, leaving the Dallas Cowboys without the workhorse back they relied on so heavily last season. With the league's leading rusher finding a new home within the division, how does the move affect the balance of power in the NFC East? Have the Eagles become the team to beat?

It's too soon to suggest that Murray signing with the Eagles alters the balance of power in the NFC East, but the move definitely diffuses the potency of the Dallas Cowboys' offense. Murray set the table for the unit one season ago as the premier workhorse runner in football; his success altered how opponents defended Tony Romo and Co. Instead of playing coverage-first schemes, defensive coordinators used more eight-man fronts to slow down the run. This opened up the field for Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams and Jason Witten on play-action throws. In addition, the steady production from Murray protected the Cowboys' defense because the team could rely on a ball-control approach to play keep away from their opponents. With fewer overall possessions, the Cowboys' defense was able to compete and win battles against the heavyweights in the NFC. With Murray no longer in the fold, the Cowboys could be exposed as an average squad in 2015.

For the Eagles, the signing gives Chip Kelly another talented runner in the stable. He can creatively adjust his lineups to take advantage of favorable matchups on the ground or in the passing game. With an efficient pocket passer in the fold to complement a dynamic running game -- also bolstered by the addition of Ryan Mathews -- the Eagles' offense can rely on an RB-centric attack to make a run at the NFC East crown. I would say that right now, the Philadelphia Eagles would be the favorites in the NFC East, what with all the moves they've made. I would think they'll have the capability to play pretty good offense. But you've got to remember one thing: This is a game of chess, and the Dallas Cowboys are surely working on a countermove, whether that means acquiring someone who's already in the league or looking to the draft. The offseason isn't over, and the Cowboys will not stop trying to get better. They might land someone who more than makes up for the loss of DeMarco Murray -- say, someone like Adrian Peterson. Jerry Jones is in second place, so to speak, right now, but do not count Jerry Jones out. Knowing his penchant for big moves -- and trading for Peterson would obviously be a big move -- I would expect something to happen still. With the exception of the Sam Bradford trade, Chip Kelly has been masterful to kick off the new league year. By snagging DeMarco Murray away from the Cowboys, Kelly simultaneously struck a huge blow to a division rival -- Murray brought balance to Dallas' offensive attack in 2014, helping Tony Romo achieve the best season of his career -- and found a playmaker who fits his style more than the recently departed LeSean McCoy. Murray will pair nicely with newly signed Ryan Mathews, giving the Eagles a potent 1-2 punch that should make the rest of the NFC East shiver.

Although many people were shocked when Kelly shipped McCoy off to the Bills for Kiko Alonso, the Eagles have since more than addressed the vacancy -- and now they also have one of the best young linebackers in the game! I'm not sure DeMarco Murray affects much in the NFC East. After all, no one expected Dallas to do anything last year, so in order to say this move affected the "balance of power," we are almost assuming the Cowboys are the favorite to repeat. Moreover, Philadelphia just got rid of a running back who, frankly, has been more durable than Murray. Are we really ready to say Murray is a better player than McCoy? Remember who led the NFL in rushing in 2013? It wasn't Murray. It was Shady. This draft is quite deep at running back. Joseph Randle has shown potential (though he has had off-the-field issues). The other backup in Dallas, Lance Dunbar, is an explosive change-of-pace running back. So while the departure of the leading rusher from last season isn't wonderful for the Cowboys, it doesn't mean Dallas can't win. It also doesn't necessarily translate to the Eagles being better.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Which team will enjoy the biggest turnaround?

Which NFL team is poised to have the biggest turnaround in 2022? Will it be Dan Campbell's Lions? Russell Wilson's Broncos? Let's debate!

news

2022 NFL season: Which fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Over the past five seasons, five different teams have won the Super Bowl. Still, 12 franchises have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. So, which fan base is most deserving of a title triumph this season? Let's debate!

news

2022 NFL season: Who will make a Steph Curry-like move up the all-time player rankings?

Steph Curry just enhanced his credentials for the NBA's all-time rankings with an impressive NBA Finals performance. Which NFL player will make a similar move in 2022? Let's debate!

news

Most vulnerable NFL division champions in 2022: Chiefs, Cowboys in trouble?

How secure are Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West? NFL analysts debate the NFL's most vulnerable division winners heading toward the 2022 NFL season.

news

Which current NFL player would you most like to see in the broadcast booth one day?

We learned on Tuesday that Tom Brady is headed to the broadcast booth after he retires from the NFL. Which other current player do you most want to see in the booth one day? NFL analysts debate!

news

2022 NFL schedule: Which teams should receive the most prime-time game assignments?

The Cowboys and Chiefs each played in a league-high six prime-time contests in 2021. Which NFL teams deserve to be featured most frequently in these marquee game slots in 2022? Let's debate!

news

Which game should kick off the 2022 NFL season? Bills-Rams among options

With the unveiling of the 2022 NFL schedule just around the corner, NFL.com analysts debate which team they'd want to see face the Super Bowl champion Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be?

Just 32 players will be selected on the opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, but the talent runs far deeper. So, which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be? NFL Network analysts have four players in mind.

news

Would a Super Bowl LVI win make Rams QB Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer?

Would a victory in Super Bowl LVI make Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer? Steve Mariucci and Nate Burleson are split. See how six NFL analysts answered.

news

2021 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Many NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory, but there are 12 franchises that have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title his season? Let's debate!

news

2021 NFL season: Which offseason trade will be most impactful?

How much will Julio Jones elevate the Titans' offense? Can Matthew Stafford make the Rams a contender once again? Our analysts offer their predictions on the offseason trade that will be most impactful in 2021.

news

2021 NFL season: Which non-QB rookie will have the biggest impact?

Will former LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase create more magic together in 2021 now that they've been reunited on the Bengals? NFL analysts weigh in on which non-QB rookie will make the biggest impact in the upcoming season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE