Around the League

Presented By

Do San Francisco 49ers really trust Alex Smith?

Published: Oct 19, 2012 at 11:54 AM

Entering Week 6 against the New York Giants, Alex Smith was the No. 1-rated passer in the NFL.

Things have changed in a hurry following back-to-back subpar outings by the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback. The Niners had a much more conservative game plan in Thursday night's 13-6 win over the Seattle Seahawks. How much did that have to do with their trust in Smith?

Lombardi: Passing concern

The 49ers and Seahawks waged a blue-collar battle, but Michael Lombardi says both teams are flawed. Plus, 10 thoughts. More ...

Niners coach Jim Harbaugh said Smith was "fantastic" all night, which is about as accurate as saying the team had no interest in Peyton Manning last offseason. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Smith's health -- he's still dealing with the effects of a sprained finger -- played a part in the less-aggressive attack.

Smith occassionally is spelled by rookie backup Colin Kaepernick, who is used as a change-of-pace runner. Yahoo! Sports columnist Michael Silver asked Smith if periodic jogs to the sideline can hurt his play.

"I'll say this: It's fun to come in when it's first down. It's not fun to come back in when it's third-and-long," Smith said. "In hindsight, it's easy to say (it's a mistake). But it's also been very effective for us at times."

Silver drew special attention to a fourth-quarter draw call deep in Seahawks territory. Smith threw an ugly red-zone interception earlier in the half, and the 49ers made sure that wouldn't happen again. Smith was stopped short of the first down, and the 49ers kicked a field goal to push their lead to seven.

Harrison: Week 7 predictions

Ravens or Texans in a battle of 5-1 teams? Can the Jets hang with the rival Patriots? Elliot Harrison forecasts Week 7. More ...

"Sometimes it's like that," tight end Vernon Davis (zero catches) said of the call. "Of course everybody wants to make their mark and help the team win. We'll take what we can get."

Wide receiver Michael Crabtree shook his head when asked about the draw, according to Silver.

"I don't want to talk about it, bro," he said. "Cause I know if I say something....We won -- you know what I mean? I can't say anything, because we won."

The 49ers lead the NFC West after beating a very good Seahawks team. But that doesn't mean all is well.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @danhanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW