Do New York Jets want new role for Mike Tannenbaum?

It's been reported that an NFL team quietly is seeking a new general manager whom it hopes can work alongside the general manager currently in place.
CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported Monday that the Jets are exploring the GM market while trying to find a way to keep Mike Tannenbaum with the team in a cap-management role.
Tannenbaum has a very close relationship with Jets owner Woody Johnson, which might explain why the team is hesitant to simply fire him. If the report is true, the Jets are trying to both move on -- and stay with -- Tannenbaum at the same time. La Canfora wrote that many current GM candidates would "never consider" entering that type of situation.
It goes without saying that this is a bad idea. What high-end candidate would want to come into a culture where the owner and previous GM still are buddy-buddy? Beyond that, Tannenbaum has gotten the team in trouble with some poor salary-cap decisions. Why keep him in a role in which he has failed?