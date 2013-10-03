Do Greg Schiano, Mark Dominik survive Josh Freeman?

Schiano never fully embraced Freeman, who was drafted by general manager Mark Dominik. The common thread between the Raheem Morris and the Schiano eras in Tampa is Dominik. It's worth wondering if ownership will choose between Schiano and Dominik after the season, and where those loyalties would reside. The Buccaneers have not acted like a team that is necessarily building a program from the ground up. Dominik spent huge money in free agency in an effort to compete now. Instead, the Buccaneers are 0-4.