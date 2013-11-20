DJ Hayden put on injured reserve by Oakland Raiders

DJ Hayden's star-crossed rookie campaign is over.
Raiders coach Dennis Allen told reporters Wednesday that Oakland's first-round draft pick has been placed on injured reserve after undergoing sports hernia surgery Tuesday. Hayden hasn't played since suffering a groin injury in practice prior to Week 10.
It caps off a disappointing first-year campaign for the cornerback taken 12th overall to anchor an Oakland secondary that's failed to achieve liftoff this season.
Hayden's rough showing in an ugly loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9 wasn't indicative of his better moments as part of the league's 25th-ranked pass defense, but he didn't live up to the billing this autumn. His up-and-down play during eight appearances and just two starts sunk him to 93rd among the league's 107 qualifying corners entering Week 12, per Pro Football Focus.
Hayden's backstory is unforgettable. We'll be interested to see how he fares in 2014 after the benefit of a full offseason, but, for now, general manager Reggie McKenzie's prized pick looms as one of this season's more disappointing rookies.