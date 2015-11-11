Disney CEO agrees to join Raiders-Chargers stadium venture

CARSON, Calif. (AP) - Disney CEO Bob Iger has agreed to lead the effort to build a stadium for the Oakland Raiders and San Diego Chargers in the Los Angeles area should NFL owners approve the teams' move.
The announcement in a statement Wednesday comes the same day that Oakland and San Diego make presentations to NFL owners on their plans to keep the teams.
The statement says Iger would serve as non-executive chairman of Carson Holdings LLC, the joint venture to build a stadium in Carson, about 15 miles south of downtown L.A.
Iger would serve as the project's strategic leader and be responsible for hiring its president. He'll have the option of acquiring minority ownership of either team.
The statement says the job will not affect Iger's obligations to the Walt Disney Co.