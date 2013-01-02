Dirk Koetter signs Atlanta Falcons contract extension

Dirk Koetter is staying put.
Citing a team source, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Falcons offensive coordinator and NFL head-coaching candidate has signed a contract extension with Atlanta. The Falcons later confirmed Koetter would remain with the team.
Koetter's name was gaining traction as seven teams continue their head-coaching searches. The 53-year-old assistant met with the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday and had interviews scheduled with the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.
Koetter is a well-respected offensive mind who helped the Falcons turn out a franchise-record 281.8 passing yards per game en route to grabbing the NFC's top playoff seed.