Dion Jordan to play key role in stopping Cam Newton

"(Jordan) has not been getting a ton of repetitions in each game, but the Dolphins do believe he can provide the presence on third down to shake things up for Cam Newton," Darlington said. "We know all about Cameron Wake, but Dion Jordan is the name to watch as they really try to stop Cam Newton. (Newton's) decision-making has been so good, so (the Dolphins) want to make sure they get plenty of pass pressure on him."