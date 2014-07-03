Dion Jordan suspended four games for PED violation

The Dolphinsannounced Thursday that Jordan has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
"We were disappointed to learn about Dion's suspension," Dolphins coach Joe Philbin said in a statement released by the team. "Dion has accepted responsibility for his actions and is committed to improving, both on and off the field, in preparation for the upcoming year."
Jordan -- the No. 3 overall pick in the 2013 draft -- also released a statement through the team.
"I recently learned from the NFL that I tested positive for stimulants that are banned under the NFL policy," the statement read. "I worked carefully with my advisors and the union to investigate the test results, and I take full responsibility for the test results.
"I'm very sorry for the impact of this situation on my teammates, coaches, Stephen Ross, the entire Dolphins organization, fans and my family as well. I will continue to work extremely hard during training camp and preseason. During the suspension, I will stay in top shape and will be ready to contribute upon my return."
Jordan is eligible to return to the Dolphins' active roster on Sept. 29 following the team's Week 4 game against the Oakland Raiders. The Dolphins have a bye in Week 5.
The suspension comes after Jordan showed up at Dolphins OTAs with nearly 20 pounds of added muscle to his frame. The 6-foot-6 Jordan had a part-time role as rookie playing at 248 pounds. Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald noted at OTAs that Jordan looked "as if he took an air pump" to his arms and shoulders.
We now have a better idea how Jordan might have pulled off that transformation.