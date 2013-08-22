Dion Jordan: Sitting out Week 1 'wouldn't be a surprise'

The Dolphins have publicly said that they expect rookie Dion Jordan to be ready for the season opener against the Cleveland Browns, but sources within the team have told Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald there is a "growing concern" the third overall pick in April's draft won't be ready to play because of a nagging right shoulder injury.
Jordan has barely seen the field with the Dolphins because of offseason surgery on the shoulder, which continues to keep him off the field. Jordan wouldn't be shocked if he can't play Week 1.
"It's my body, so I know when I'm ready to go or when I'm not ready to go," Jordan said Thursday, per The Associated Press. "It wouldn't be a surprise at all."
The defensive end played a mere seven snaps in the Aug. 4 Hall of Fame Game, but Jordan hasn't practiced since. He won't play in Saturday's dress rehearsal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, either, but Dolphins defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle said Wednesday he expects Jordan to be ready Sept. 8 against the Browns.
"Um, I don't have doubt," Coyle said. "I hope if he stays on target with what we're hearing and what we're seeing, he'll be ready to help us come opening day."
Salguero was told that privately, discussions have swirled around the possibility of keeping Jordan out of practice longer than planned to allow the shoulder to fully heal and gain strength. At this stage, Jordan isn't in line to start, not with end Olivier Vernon lined up across from Cameron Wake.
Croyle acknowledged "there's always going to be a plan A, plan B, plan C as you approach the season," and general manager Jeff Ireland admitted this month that Jordan's play "has a long way to go." With the regular season fast approaching, it's fair to wonder what sort of impact Jordan will bring to Miami as a rookie.