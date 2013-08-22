Around the League

Presented By

Dion Jordan: Sitting out Week 1 'wouldn't be a surprise'

Published: Aug 22, 2013 at 05:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Dolphins have publicly said that they expect rookie Dion Jordan to be ready for the season opener against the Cleveland Browns, but sources within the team have told Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald there is a "growing concern" the third overall pick in April's draft won't be ready to play because of a nagging right shoulder injury.

Jordan has barely seen the field with the Dolphins because of offseason surgery on the shoulder, which continues to keep him off the field. Jordan wouldn't be shocked if he can't play Week 1.

"It's my body, so I know when I'm ready to go or when I'm not ready to go," Jordan said Thursday, per The Associated Press. "It wouldn't be a surprise at all."

The defensive end played a mere seven snaps in the Aug. 4 Hall of Fame Game, but Jordan hasn't practiced since. He won't play in Saturday's dress rehearsal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, either, but Dolphins defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle said Wednesday he expects Jordan to be ready Sept. 8 against the Browns.

"Um, I don't have doubt," Coyle said. "I hope if he stays on target with what we're hearing and what we're seeing, he'll be ready to help us come opening day."

Salguero was told that privately, discussions have swirled around the possibility of keeping Jordan out of practice longer than planned to allow the shoulder to fully heal and gain strength. At this stage, Jordan isn't in line to start, not with end Olivier Vernon lined up across from Cameron Wake.

Croyle acknowledged "there's always going to be a plan A, plan B, plan C as you approach the season," and general manager Jeff Ireland admitted this month that Jordan's play "has a long way to go." With the regular season fast approaching, it's fair to wonder what sort of impact Jordan will bring to Miami as a rookie.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.
news

Ingram: With Dobbins, Ravens RBs will be NFL's best

Running back Mark Ingram is excited to have rookie J.K. Dobbins joining him and believes the Ravens will have the best backfield stable around.