Dion Jordan plans to start for Miami Dolphins Week 1

Published: Jul 24, 2013 at 09:53 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Miami Dolphins rookie defensive end Dion Jordan hasn't been on the field a lot as a professional. He missed much of the offseason because of NFL rules and a nagging shoulder injury, then briefly was on the non-football injury list to start training camp.

Jordan is back on the practice field now, but he hasn't been cleared for full contact in training camp. That's expected to happen in the next few days. Speaking to NFL Network's Warren Sapp live on "Inside Training Camp" on Wednesday, Jordan said he'll be ready for Week 1. And he plans on starting.

"Oh yeah, yes, sir," Jordan told Sapp. "I can handle it. I'll be ready to go."

Some other nuggets from Wednesday's "Inside Training Camp":

» Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reidtold NFL Network's Steve Wyche that No. 1 overall draft pick Eric Fisher's contract "will get done." The Chiefs aren't worried that Fisher is missing a few days with his fellow rookies. It sounds like the team expects Fisher in place by the weekend.

» Aditi Kinkhabwala passed along word that the Baltimore Ravens gave their rookies the day off from camp. Instead, coach John Harbaughtook his players to Gettysburg.

» Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggsto Kinkhabwala: "You've never won a Super Bowl in training camp, but you've lost one."

» Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller told reporters that he doesn't believe he let down his teammates, following NFL.com's Albert Breer's report from earlier in the week that Miller is facing a four-game suspension for violating NFL policy. Miller insisted that marijuana was not a part of his life.

» Broncos coach John Foxtold NFL Network's Michelle Beisner about Miller's situation: "I think right now it's all speculation. It's a confidentiality matter that we can't comment on. ... Nothing's changed. It's a league matter, and with respect to that, we'll keep marching forward until we hear something different."

» Sapp, reporting live from Miami, noted that Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill looks like a five-year veteran and has great command of the offense. (Even if Mike Wallace has been quiet thus far.)

» The Philadelphia Eagles run more plays per practice than any team NFL Network's Brian Baldinger has ever seen.

NFL Network's "Inside Training Camp" is running *all day with the latest information from every training camp. All football, all day long. Goodbye offseason.*

