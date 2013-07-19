Dion Jordan: I won't hold out of Miami Dolphins camp

The Miami Dolphins officially report to training camp Saturday. No. 3 overall draft pick Dion Jordanremains unsigned, but he says he'll be under contract for camp.
"It's not finalized yet, but I'll be there," Jordan told The Miami Herald on Friday.
Somewhere, Jordan's agent probably is cringing. The sides are haggling over "offset" language, which allows teams to recoup money from the player in the event that he is cut.
In today's drastically reduced rookie contract world, there's no excuse for holdouts. The contracts are slotted and the "offset" language is relatively small potatoes. It's just about ego and trying to "win" a negotiation between an agent and a team.
Jordan would be the third consecutive Dolphins rookie to hold out of training camp if he doesn't follow through on his promise to show up on time. He has a lot of catching up to do because he didn't take a snap throughout organized team activities and minicamps because of a minor injury, and the NFL doesn't allow players to practice until their school holds commencement exercises.