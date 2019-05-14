Dion Jordan faces 10-game suspension for Adderall violation

Jordan hadn't taken Adderall in months and admits he knew his TUE hadn't been renewed when he took it this past December and January, leading to three positive tests in a span of four weeks that were consolidated into a single violation. But amidst everything he was going through, Jordan says: "I thought it was going to help me dial in -- for the moment, for the day, whatever. That was my intentions behind what I was doing. It was a bit much at the time. I'm not saying that it was the right thing. But for myself, it was just what I went to."