Dimitri Patterson meets with Jets after 2-day absence

Published: Aug 24, 2014 at 09:57 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Jets have yet another headache at the cornerback position.

General manager John Idzik preempted a scheduled media conference call with coach Rex Ryan on Sunday to alert reporters to the mysterious status of Dimitri Patterson.

The 31-year-old cover man -- who signed a one-year, $3 million deal in April -- failed to appear for Friday night's 35-24 preseason loss against the Giants and hasn't joined the team since, per Seth Walder of the New York Daily News.

Patterson was with the Jets for Friday's pregame meal and walkthrough before vanishing prior to kickoff. That prompted Idzik to call the player's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, who confirmed that Patterson was safe and free from any legal trouble.

Rosenhaus later informed the Jets that Patterson planned to return to the team's facility on Sunday, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.

"Once we learned that Dimitri was OK ... we notified him that his absence was unexcused and will be handled accordingly," said Idzik, who called the scenario "very unusual" and "baffling."

Rex Ryan told reporters that the cornerback was frustrated by calf and leg injuries, but the coach saw no evidence that Patterson was unhappy or dissatisfied.

"I'd like to talk to him so that we can figure out what's behind it," Idzik said. "What's going through his mind to take such a drastic step?"

It's not a promising development for the Jets, who already have Dee Milliner on the shelf with a high-ankle sprain. Patterson was signed to play a starting role in New York, but the team needs to figure out where his head is at before dragging him into September.

UPDATE: Idzik and Ryan met with Patterson on Sunday night, according to the team. According to Rosenhaus, Patterson was dealing with a personal issue.

