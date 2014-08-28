Dimitri Patterson: Absence wasn't about depth chart

"As it relates to my whereabouts and me missing for 48 hours without being seen or heard from me or my representative is completely false," Patterson said. "My agent reached out to the Jets organization multiple times several hours prior to Friday night's game. My commitment to the Jets organization and to my teammates has never been an issue and never will be an issue. As it relates to the rumors about my frustration in regards to the depth chart is totally and completely false. In nine years I have never had control over the depth chart."