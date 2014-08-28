Around the League

Dimitri Patterson: Absence wasn't about depth chart

Published: Aug 28, 2014 at 03:26 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The case of the missing cornerback continues to get more curious.

Dimitri Patterson skipped the New York Jets' preseason game last week. That led to the team suspending the defensive back until Sept. 1.

Amid speculation that he was unhappy over the depth chart, Patterson released a statement to ESPN's Josina Anderson:

"As it relates to my whereabouts and me missing for 48 hours without being seen or heard from me or my representative is completely false," Patterson said. "My agent reached out to the Jets organization multiple times several hours prior to Friday night's game. My commitment to the Jets organization and to my teammates has never been an issue and never will be an issue. As it relates to the rumors about my frustration in regards to the depth chart is totally and completely false. In nine years I have never had control over the depth chart."

The statement reiterated much of what we knew and does nothing to clarify why he left the team on Friday.

Jets general manager John Idzik told reporters last week he had been in contact with Patterson's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, when the team realized Patterson didn't show up. Rosenhaus also said Patterson was dealing with a personal issue, after the cornerback met with Idzik and coach Rex Ryan on Sunday.

That information came out before they suspended him.

Whatever the issue, Patterson hasn't helped himself any by releasing this statement, which is mostly tilting at windmills.

While it's difficult to imagine the Jets cutting the DB when they already have problems in the secondary, this isn't the last we've heard from on this storyline. 

