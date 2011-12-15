Dietrich-Smith, Campen deny talk of untying Suh's shoelaces

As it turns out, Ndamukong Suh probably was not thrown into a Thanksgiving Day stomping frenzy by untied shoelaces.
Packers offensive line coach James Campen and guard Evan Dietrich-Smith denied the story told during a radio interview by former Green Bay defensive lineman Matt Brock, who said Suh flipped out on Dietrich-Smith because his shoelaces were purposely and repeatedly untied by his opponents.
"No, absolutely not," Campen said Thursday, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "We have more important things to worry about than tying up someone's shoes during the game."
Dietrich-Smith, who had his head pounded into the turf before his arm was stomped by Suh, also rejected Brock's version of events.
"That's a complete fabrication," Dietrich-Smith said, according to the newspaper. "Complete lie. I was never told anything, and there were no acts of that sort. You can go back and watch the film, but you won't see me on the ground trying to untie shoes."
No word if any reporter actually was brave enough to ask Suh about the allegations, considering Wednesday's reception to such questions after he returned from his two-game NFL-mandated suspension.