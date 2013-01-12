Did Tim Tebow's brother enjoy Denver Broncos' loss?

A lot of stupid things will be said in Denver following Saturday's crushing loss. The dumbest among them will point out that Peyton Manning's Denver Broncos got no further in the playoffs than Tim Tebow.
With that in mind, we present Peter Tebow, Tim's brother.
The account isn't verified, but Tim Tebow's account wished the account a happy birthday last year. Peter Tebow's tweet after the game has been retweeted more than a 1,000 times as of this writing, and it's just getting started.
Peter Tebow is that guy who gloats about your team losing right after they lost. He followed up his classy gem above by retweeting the following message. Oof.