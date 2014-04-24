Did Seahawks' home field cost them in prime time?

Has Seattle's march of dominance at CenturyLink Field cost the Seahawks home games on prime-time TV?
ProFootballTalk was told by a league source that the NFL was wary of putting the Super Bowl champions at home in nationally televised games due to the team's recent history of blowing out opponents.
Seattle's only prime-time game at home this season comes against the Green Bay Packers in the regular-season opener. Their remaining three nationally televised tilts will force the Seahawks to visit the Washington Redskins in Week 5, the San Francisco 49erson Thanksgiving night in Week 13 and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16.
Last season, Pete Carroll's crew blasted San Francisco 29-3 in a Week 2 showdown on Sunday night before scattering the New Orleans Saints 34-7 in a "Monday Night Football" affair in Week 13. In 2012, Seattle whipped the 49ers 42-13 in a Sunday night massacre.
The Seahawks of late have been nearly perfect in the Pacific Northwest, winning 17 of their last 18 at home, including the playoffs. Since Carroll became coach in 2010, the team is an outrageous 18-0 at home (including the postseason) when Seattle wins the time of possession battle.
Meanwhile, young Russell Wilson has compiled a 17-1 mark at CenturyLink, but he's just 10-8 in away games, where his passer rating dips from 110.3 to 92.1.
With that in mind, forcing Seattle onto the road might drum up more competitive fare on national television. But if that's the goal, can someone explain why the Super Bowl champions have four prime-time dates while the New York Giants -- a dead-on-arrival operation last season -- have five?
The "Around The League Podcast" NFL Schedule Extravaganza will change the way you look at everything.