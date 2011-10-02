Did Jaguars go too far in hunt for home-field advantage?

The Jacksonville Jaguars, apparently abandoning hope that their indifferent fan base can provide a traditional home-field advantage, appear to have resorted to, um, more experimental methods.
At least that's how it looked Sunday at EverBank Field, where the arrows on the south side of the field were pointed in the wrong direction for the Jaguars' matchup with the New Orleans Saints.
Please see the photo on top for visual confirmation of the gaffe. Good grief.
As you probably know from every field, on every level, in every league (even the XFL!) in the history of the sport, the arrows are supposed to point toward the nearest end zone.
Call us cynics, but we don't believe this was some accident by a bumbling grounds-crew intern. Something Machiavellian was at play in Jacksonville.
We can only hope stadium personnel alerted the home team before kickoff. With only one touchdown in their last 11 quarters entering Sunday, the Jaguars didn't need any more challenges finding the end zone.