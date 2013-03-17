Did Greg Jennings reject New England Patriots' offer?

This isn't knocking the decision. NFL players have precious few opportunities to reach free agency in a league without fully-guaranteed contracts. Football is a violent game, and careers can end at any moment. Jennings saw this up close with safety Nick Collins. This is the last major deal that Jennings, 29, will get. I'm all for players maximizing what they can earn on the open market. Players have to do what's best for their families - and that includes factors beyond the football field.