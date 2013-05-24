Dick Evey, former Chicago Bears defensive tackle, dies at 72

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Dick Evey, a tackle who played most of his eight seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Bears, has died at age 72.
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service in Maryville, Tenn., said he died Thursday at the Ben Atchley State Veterans Home in Knoxville after a long illness.
Evey played from 1964-69 with the Bears, who selected him out of Tennessee in the first round of the 1964 NFL Draft. Evey played with the Los Angeles Rams in 1970 and the Detroit Lions in 1971.
