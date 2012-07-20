Dez Bryant's domestic violence charge heads to district attorney

Dez Bryant's arrest for domestic violence will be reviewed by the Dallas County district attorney's office following the DeSoto (Texas) police department's decision to file a Class A misdemeanor charge against the Dallas Cowboys wide reciever.
(Audio courtesy of ESPN Dallas 103.3 FM)
Captain Ron Smith of the DeSoto police department told NFL.com and NFL Network that the charge of assault causing bodily injury, family violence will be filed Friday.
The charge stems from a Saturday incident in which his mother, Angela Bryant, called 911 and said that her son had assaulted her.
"I can't keep letting him do this," said his mother, who made a call at a nearby friend's house. "I can't keep letting him do me like this. I'm tired. I'm going to put an end to it today. I'm going to put an end to it today. I'm tired."
Angela Bryant told police that during a verbal argument her son grabbed her by the shirt and hit her in the face with a ball cap, according to the incident report.
The Cowboys receiver turned himself in on Monday after a warrant was issued for his arrest and later posted $1,500 bond, his attorney Royce West told the Associated Press.
Once the case is handed off the district attorney "they have the discretion to prosecute or not," Smith told NFL.com and NFL Network.
Calls to the Dallas County district attorney's office were not immediately returned Friday.