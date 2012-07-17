Dez Bryant 'remorseful' about incident with mother

One day after it came to light that Dez Bryant was arrested for allegedly assaulting his mother, a longtime adviser said the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver regrets the trouble he has caused.
ATL: Bryant discipline complicated
Dez Bryant potentially faces an NFL or team suspension for his Monday arrest. Gregg Rosenthalwrites that a decision is not cut and dry. More ...
"He's very remorseful," the adviser, David Wells, told the Dallas Morning News on Tuesday. "He loves his mom to death. And that's about it. No one wants to be in a situation like this. No one wants to go to jail."
Angela Bryant ran to Wells' house before making her 911 call Saturday. Wells -- who says Bryant and his mother are "always communicating" -- spoke in platitudes when asked how Bryant can avoid issues in the future.
"Every day of your life, you've got to put God first and continue to be yourself," Wells said. "He has to strive, every day, to be a better man. He came into the league and he made it a goal to play football. He is remorseful about this happening. He is."
"Right now, we're just trying to get things cleaned up and continue to put God first and hopefully this thing can get resolved and he can get back to business."
No offense to Mr. Wells, but we're lacking evidence that he, God or anyone else has gotten through to Bryant just yet.