Dez Bryant questionable for Cowboys with groin issue

Dez Bryant is coming off his biggest receiving game of the season for the Dallas Cowboys. But will he be in the lineup Sunday?
The third-year pro sat out Friday's practice with a groin injury and is listed as questionable ahead of the team's Week 7 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, according to the Cowboys' official website.
Sources indicated to ESPNDallas.com that Bryant has been "dealing with general soreness for a little while." He reportedly did not suffer a setback in practice this week.
It's hard to say if Bryant is a legitimate concern or if the Cowboys are simply taking precautions with their talented playmaker. Regardless, it's noteworthy the team felt compelled to list him as questionable.
If Bryant can't go, look for Kevin Ogletree to move into the starting lineup and Cole Beasley to be activated.