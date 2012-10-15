Dez Bryant of Dallas Cowboys fires back at critics

Darlington: 'Boys clinging to hope
This talent-filled team is 2-3 and looks the part. Dallas can't seem to get rolling as a group, but the individual parts continue to flash.
Receiver Dez Bryant was a bright spot in defeat, catching 13 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns. But he also dropped a two-point conversion pass that would have tied the score and likely sent the game into overtime.
"I love moments like that," Bryant told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram after the game. "I don't think we're nervous when we get in moments like that. I just feel like we just fell short."
The Cowboys are making too many mistakes, and that was the difference in a game that had owner Jerry Jones struggling after the loss.
"I am sick about losing this game," Jones said, per The Associated Press. "This is a very tough place to play. We made our share of mistakes, but I thought we had a shot to win at the end."
Bryant knows the bloggers, the pundits, the talking heads are pointing fingers and asking questions about another underwhelming start by Dallas. He isn't listening. According to Dez, the outside world can't touch this team. The Cowboys press on.
"I don't care what anybody thinks," Bryant said. "I only care about what my coaches and what my teammates think. That's the only thing that matters. Don't nobody else understands what's going on. Only this organization."