Dez Bryant might miss game with hamstring injury

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant's availability for Monday night's preseason opener against the Oakland Raiders is in jeopardy after the third-year pro suffered a hamstring strain Saturday, ESPN Dallas reported.
The Cowboys don't have a great deal of depth at receiver and will be without No. 1 wideout Miles Austin, who has been sidelined by a hamstring injury of his own.
With four preseason games in a 16-day span, and the regular-season opener against the New York Giants coming up in just 3½ weeks, the Cowboys are unlikely to push Bryant to play a dozen or so snaps in the preseason opener.
"This early in camp, we're not going to push hamstrings," Jones said. "That's just the policy, and this is exactly why we have the policy. When a player gets a little tightness, then we will be very conservative. The word is conservative, how much he pushes it, and there wasn't any need of him to go through the last drill. And that may be the extent of the precaution."