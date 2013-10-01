Dez Bryant is 'far better' this season, Jerry Jones says

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo boasts the NFL's third-highest completion rate (72.4 percent) and fourth-highest passer rating (105.0) at the quarter-season mark.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones suggested Tuesday morning, however, that Romo is playing too safely when he could be allowing a double-covered Dez Bryant the opportunity to make more plays.
"The same kind of throw you throw to him in the end zone the other day that he made that catch," Jones said on KRLD-FM, via The Dallas Morning News. "He can make that catch with two people on him. You throw him the ball when he's double-covered. He's been thrown to when he's double-covered. You can do that.
"Dez is going. He's blowing and going. He's doing a great job. He's a far better player than he was at this time last year. He's going to get better."
Jones' comments echo those of executive vice president Stephen Jones, who said Monday that Bryant "deserves" more targets "even if he's doubled."
Bryant has found the end zone 14 times in his last 12 games, making a strong argument that he belongs in the discussion with Calvin Johnson, A.J. Green and Julio Jones as the NFL's best wide receiver.
Now that the Cowboys' party line has changed to recognize Bryant's rare ability, it will be interesting to see if Romo alters his long-held philosophy of taking what the defense gives.