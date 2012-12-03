Dez Bryant: 'I'm just getting started' for Cowboys

Tony Romo's exceptional night against the Philadelphia Eagles was the picture of a quarterback who trusted his pass-catchers. That hasn't always been the case for the Dallas Cowboys.
Romo's recent chemistry with Dez Bryant continued in the Cowboys' 38-33 win. The streaky wideout caught six passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns.
"Tony believes in me. I want that to increase," Bryant told The Dallas Morning News after the game. "It's all about not losing composure and being focused and just doing what's right. I feel like just me staying on top of my game makes a big difference."
Romo has plenty of talent to throw to -- always has -- but Bryant has been an uneven performer over his first three seasons. But not over his past three games. Bryant has 26 grabs for 388 yards and five scores since Week 11.
Romo is criticized by fans for throwing too many interceptions and not doing enough to extend plays, but we've seen too many examples of his receivers running poor routes and not winding up where they should. This leads to breakdowns and puts your quarterback on the run. Bryant's recent play has been more disciplined, and that has made a difference.
"I'm very confident," Bryant said. "I'm just getting started."
This time, we're listening.