Dez Bryant: 'I am in the best shape that I've ever been'

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant says he's never been more physically fit than he is right now.
Bryant knows what's at stake as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. With 185 catches, 2,615 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns over the past two seasons, he's set himself up beautifully for a Megatron-like payday.
"Trust me, I've been working hard," Bryant said. "I've been working six days out of the week. Today is my off day, but I'm going to the facility right now. That's all I've been doing. This year is special."
With his personal life seemingly in order, the only real pause for the Cowboys moving forward is Bryant's back, which has given him trouble over the past two seasons. That said, Bryant has almost always played through the pain -- and played well.
Locking up Bryant long term should be at the top of Jerry Jones' priority list.
