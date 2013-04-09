Dez Bryant: Hate toward Dallas Cowboys is motivating

The headline has the name "Cowboys" in it, and you're already prepared to comment about the team from the NFC East being overrated.
It's the detractors of "America's Team" that has wide receiver Dez Bryant working overtime this offseason.
"I feel like the greatest thing about being on the Cowboys (is) people love to hate the Cowboys," Bryant told ESPN Radio in El Paso on Tuesday, via the Dallas Morning News. "That makes you work 10 times harder. They put the big target on us or whatever, and speaking for myself, it doesn't bother me. I'm pretty sure it doesn't bother a lot of guys. They like that kind of pressure. It makes us want to work hard and makes you want to do what you want to do to get to that big game."
Bryant has been vocal this offseason, claiming he might be the NFL's first receiver to have 2,000 yards in a single season, and while he previously told Around The Leaguehe dislikes constantly being scrutinized, he's obviously trying to turn a negative into a positive.
It remains to be seen if that motivation will be proven positive during the 2013 season.