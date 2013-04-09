Dez Bryant: Hate toward Dallas Cowboys is motivating

"I feel like the greatest thing about being on the Cowboys (is) people love to hate the Cowboys," Bryant told ESPN Radio in El Paso on Tuesday, via the Dallas Morning News. "That makes you work 10 times harder. They put the big target on us or whatever, and speaking for myself, it doesn't bother me. I'm pretty sure it doesn't bother a lot of guys. They like that kind of pressure. It makes us want to work hard and makes you want to do what you want to do to get to that big game."