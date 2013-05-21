Around the League

Dez Bryant finds way to quiet life with Dallas Cowboys

Published: May 21, 2013 at 02:27 PM

Dez Bryant emerged as one of the NFL's best wide receivers last season. His professional rise came at a time when he found a level of tranquility in his personal life.

That's not a coincidence.

"I found myself," Bryant said Tuesday after the first day of Cowboys organized team activities, according to ESPNDallas.com. "I'm comfortable with my life. I'm enjoying being in the NFL. I wish it could've been a couple years back, but I had to go through a couple of things to figure it out. I think I got it, and I'm just more focused on my job and doing what I love to do, and that's playing football."

Bryant's headlines have been for football reasons only in the 10 months since his arrest after a domestic violence incident involving his mother. In the wake of the arrest, Bryant and the Cowboys agreed on behavioral guidelines.

Bryant was asked Tuesday how he has been able to make these personal strides.

"Listening and looking at people who do it right," he said. "When I was younger, it wasn't like I was acquainted with all that stuff. I wasn't used to it. I had to get around people who do it right, and I feel like that's been my stepping stone, these older guys."

Bryant -- still just 24 -- was gifted with an avalanche of natural talent. If he can stay healthy and on a straight path, Bryant has the potential to be the greatest wide receiver in Cowboys history. That's a high ceiling, but Bryant can reach it.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

