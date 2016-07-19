Dez Bryant files lawsuit against his former financial adviser

This is all in response to West taking action against Bryant. One month ago West, a Texas state senator, sued Bryant, claiming the receiver caused so much damage to his property in DeSoto, Texas, that he had to spend $60,000 to repair it. Bryant had lived in the house for years, with West helping serve as one of his advisers who hoped to keep Bryant out of trouble. This was the Cowboys' plan to keep Bryant focused on the field and out of trouble off of it.