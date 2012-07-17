Around the League

Dez Bryant, Cowboys WR, allegedly assaulted mother

Published: Jul 17, 2012 at 04:32 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Dez Bryant's lawyer told NFL.com and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday morning that his client "did not want to be a distraction" to the Dallas Cowboys.

The details emerging following Bryant's recent misdemeanor domestic violence arrest in a Dallas suburb will make that difficult.

The DeSoto, Texas, police department's report following Bryant's Monday arrest indicates the victim was his mother, Angela. The report alleges Dez Bryant "got upset during a verbal argument and grabbed mother by her shirt and hair and hit her in the face with ball cap."

"I can't keep letting him do this," Angela Bryant said in a call to 911, according to ESPNDallas. "I can't keep letting him do me like this. I'm tired. I'm going to put an end to it today. I'm going to put an end to it today. I'm tired."

Bryant's mother told police that she told her son to leave during an argument, and he became upset. Angela Bryant did not complain about injuries on the day of the alleged assault. Two days later (Monday), she complained of pain in her wrists, hands and arms. Officers observed swelling in her wrist. She also had bruising on her upper right and left arm.

Bryant's lawyer, Royce West, said the case has yet to be filed with the district attorney. No court hearing is scheduled.

UPDATE:NFL spokesperson Michael Signora told NFL.com and NFL Network, "We are aware of it and it will be reviewed as appropriate."

"Dez does not want this to be a distraction for the Cowboys," West told Rapoport. "Whatever the issues are that are involved, he's going to get them dealt with. And needless to say, he's going to be cooperative with law enforcement to get those resolved. The fact of the matter is, he has never ever been arrested for anything involving these types of allegations at all. And so, obviously it comes as a shock having to be fingerprinted, but reality is is that he's going to work his way through this and be prepared for the season."

The third-year pro has had off-field issues dating to his college days, but this is his first arrest. Any potential discipline by the Cowboys or the NFL will be complicated. For now, the legal process is just getting started.

