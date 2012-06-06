Dez Bryant changing work habits to set example

Dez Bryant is entering his third year in the league -- and whether he's aware of it or not -- he can't keep playing the enigmatic phenom forever.
Perhaps spurred on by recent comments from the owner, Bryant said he's been working harder than ever in OTAs as he attempts to set an example for the Dallas Cowboys' young wide receivers.
"I just feel like I'm stepping up, doing my job, being accountable, making sure that I'm doing the right things so the people that are under me can do the right things," he said Wednesday, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "So you can say, somewhat of a leader."
And while labeling yourself "somewhat of a leader" is hardly Churchillian, give Bryant credit for realizing that teammates do notice how he operates.
"I feel like I'm leading by doing my work, playing hard, trying to take every rep, doing every rep at full speed, 100 percent of the time," he said. "I feel like by me doing that, the younger guys are seeing it."