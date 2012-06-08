Dez Bryant can't believe ex-teammate Blackmon in trouble

Dez Bryant can't quite believe that his former Oklahoma State teammate Justin Blackmon got in trouble so soon after joining the league.
"He's a great guy," Bryant recently told FoxSportsSouthwest.com. "If you knew him, you'd be like, 'I can't believe it.' It's just a lesson that he's going to have to learn. I feel like he's going to get through it.
"I know he is, just because of the type of guy he is. I wish the best for him, and I know he's going to come through and bounce back and do what he needs to do."
Bryant admitted that he has been too busy with OTAs to reach out to Blackmon, but he can certainly identify with a player getting negative attention during his early days as a pro. Bryant doesn't have a criminal record, but he is still visibly trying to mature.
"Some guys make the right decisions, some guys make the wrong ones," Bryant said. "When you make a wrong decision it's your choice if you want to learn from it or not."
Bryant and Blackmon have often been compared as players because they both went to the same school. We think Bryant is easily more talented. Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon viewed the two players differently in a radio interview back in January.
"He's like Dez Bryant with all of his brain cells," Moon said of Blackmon. "He's a guy that has all those skills that Dez Bryant has, but he's not the knucklehead that Dez Bryant has turned out to be with Dallas."
Those are harsh words. Blackmon has arguably already proven Moon wrong. It's on Bryant to prove Moon wrong, too.