Dez Bryant arrested on domestic violence charge

The DeSoto (Texas) Police Department confirmed to NFL.com and NFL Network that Bryant was arrested Monday and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence stemming from a Saturday incident.
Reached Monday by WFAA.com, Bryant said there had been an incident, but he declined to go into further detail.
"I'm good, I'm good," he said.
Bryant's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, had no comment when reached by NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.
The arrest comes during the tail end of an offseason in which Bryant has managed to remain out of the headlines for non-football issues. Last year, he faced two lawsuits that sought in excess of $800,000 in unpaid bills. There was also an incident at a Dallas mall over low-hanging jeans. Bryant later apologized.
Bryant, the Cowboys' first-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, finished with more than 900 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 2011. He recently raved about his physical conditioning heading into his third NFL season, but any talk of his game has again found its way out of the conversation.
UPDATE: The Cowboys later released a statement regarding Bryant's arrest: "We are in the process of gathering information and will not have a comment at this time."
The Associated Press reported that Bryant turned himself in to DeSoto police Monday afternoon. Bryant's attorney, Royce West, told The AP that his client posted $1,500 bond after learning of the warrant issued for his arrest.
Police told NFL.com and NFL Network that additional details about the incident will be released Tuesday.