Dez Briscoe surprised to be cut by Buccaneers

New Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano's purge of players who don't buy in to his system continued on Thursday when the team cut productive wide receiver Dez Briscoe and traded defensive tackle Brian Price to the Bears.
Schiano's approach has left behind some hurt feelings: Briscoe's agent, Erik Burkhardt, told the Tampa Times that his client was disappointed by the news.
"We were surprised. Dez loved it there," Burkhardt said. "He loves Josh Freeman. He loves the team.
"He had six touchdowns and led the team in what was basically his rookie year. Very few receivers catch six touchdowns when they're the No. 3 guy on an offense that doesn't score many touchdowns."
Briscoe also missed this offseason's voluntary team workouts, and engaged in a public Twitter feud with girlfriend Royce Reed of the TV show "Basketball Wives."
"Yes, he had his personal issues this offseason, but he's a great kid," Burkhardt said. "He doesn't smoke, doesn't drink. He's a very quiet guy."
Price, a former second-round pick from UCLA who lost his sister, Bridgett James, in a car accident this year, was dealt for a late-round draft pick. The Tampa Times reported that the 303-pounder was traded on Thursday after he completed just four of the 16 110-yard sprints that constituted Schiano's conditioning drill. The newspaper said trainers thought Price most likely tore some scar tissue after the fourth sprint.
Tight end Kellen Winslow, an earlier victim of The Schiano Way when he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in May, noted last month how he couldn't adapt to the coach's more militaristic approach.