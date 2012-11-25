Dexter McCluster injured in Kansas City Chiefs' loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Dexter McCluster left Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Denver Broncos to be evaluated for a head and neck injury, and safety Kendrick Lewis left with a right shoulder injury.
It was unclear when McCluster was hurt, but the injury was announced at the beginning of the second half. McCluster had been active over the first 30 minutes, running twice for 23 yards and catching a game-high four passes for 21 yards.
Kansas City chose to go thin at wide receiver against the Broncos. Steve Breaston and Devon Wylie, the best two options to replace McCluster in the slot, were both inactive.
Lewis hurt his right shoulder during a preseason game against St. Louis and missed the first part of the regular season. Travis Daniels took over for him against Denver.
McCluster and Lewis were both questionable to return.
